Chiefs reach deal with former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, add depth behind Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have added another quarterback to their depth chart, reaching an agreement to contract terms with former Michigan signal-caller Shea Patterson, his agent Bryan Ehrlich announced on Sunday. Patterson, who started parts of four seasons at the collegiate level, was not one of the 10 Wolverines selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Patterson's college career was a rather interesting one. A five-star recruit out of high school, Patterson, who was expected to red shirt his freshman season at Ole Miss, was thrust into the starting lineup after Chad Kelly tore his ACL late in the season. Despite his inexperience, Patterson played well, throwing for 880 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound quarterback threw for a school-record 489 yards in the Rebels' win over UT Martin. In a two-week span, Patterson threw for 919 yards and nine touchdowns while helping Ole Miss win its first two games. Things quickly went downhill, however, with Patterson suffering a season-ending knee injury during the team's loss to LSU midway through the season. At the time of his injury, Patterson led the SEC in passing with 2,259 yards.

Due to NCAA infractions by Ole Miss, Patterson was able to transfer to Michigan after the 2017 season without having to sit out a season. He was a two-year starter with the Wolverines, completing 60.1% of his passes for 5,661 yards with 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. While he was unable to help Michigan end its ongoing losing streak against rival Ohio State, Patterson did help the Wolverines post a 19-7 record during his two years under center.

Lauded for his athleticism and ability to make plays outside the pocket, Patterson's critics point to his lack of size as well as lack of consistency as reasons why he may struggle at the next level. In Kansas City, Patterson will get a chance to learn from two of the best in the business in head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who are hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2020. Patterson will also be teammates with Chad Henne, a fellow former Wolverine who is entering his 13th season. The Chiefs also recently signed Jordan Ta'amu, who had played in the XFL and was also one of Patterson's Ole Miss teammates in 2017.