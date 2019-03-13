Chiefs release longtime safety Eric Berry after signing Tyrann Mathieu in free agency
The Eric Berry era in Kansas City ended on Wednesday
As a casualty of the Tyrann Mathieu signing, long-time Chiefs safety Eric Berry has been released by the team after a nine-year run in Kansas City that included five Pro Bowls, three First Team All-Pro selections, one Comeback Player of the Year award, and 14 interceptions.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs cut Berry before $7.25 million of his 2019 salary would have become fully guaranteed on Friday. According to Yahoo's Terez A. Paylor, the Chiefs will save $15 million against the salary cap over the next two years by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation.
Berry, 30, immediately becomes the best safety available on the market.
"On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I want to thank Eric for his many contributions to the Chiefs over the last nine seasons," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Eric has been a tremendous leader for our football team and an inspiration to so many fans over the years, and we sincerely appreciate all that he has meant to the Chiefs. He will always be an important part of our Chiefs family, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach called it "an incredibly difficult decision."
We'll have more to come on this story.
