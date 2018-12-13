Chiefs release video hyping potential Eric Berry return ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chargers

As if there weren't already incredibly high stakes for the Chargers and Chiefs ahead of their Thursday night matchup, the Chiefs teased a huge player returning to their defense on Wednesday. In a hype video, they had the normal big plays, but they were bookended by a familiar jersey coming out of the tunnel.

This is how we rock. 🔥



TOMORROW #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/eAsC8jToBc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 12, 2018

Three-time All-Pro safety Eric Berry may be making his return for Thursday's game. Berry hasn't played in a game for the Chiefs since Week 1 against the Patriots last season, and his return would be big for a number of reasons. For starters, he's one of the best safeties in the NFL when he's healthy. And the Chiefs defense could really use the help. For as electric as the offense has been, the defense has struggled all season.

Berry has been battling a heel condition since rupturing his Achilles against the Patriots last season.

If Berry does play, there will definitely be a curve. The Chargers have a lot of talent in the passing game, and not having seen the field for over a year is tough for any player, even one as talented as Berry. However, his presence back on the field would be huge for the Chiefs, and Arrowhead Stadium may collapse when he runs out of the tunnel if he does end up suiting up.