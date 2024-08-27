The Kadarius Toney experiment has reached its conclusion in Kansas City, with the Chiefs on Tuesday waiving the wide receiver as part of final roster cuts, as ESPN reported. The move isn't necessarily a surprise, considering Toney's history of availability concerns in a suddenly crowded receiver room, but it's still notable, considering the Chiefs traded two draft picks for the former first-rounder back in 2022.

Still just 25, Toney played a pivotal role in Kansas City's Super Bowl victory during his first season with the team, setting a title-game record with a 65-yard punt return to help defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. He made minimal contributions out wide, however, totaling just 340 receiving yards after coming over from the New York Giants, and fell behind newcomers like Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown this offseason.

Where could the former Florida standout land next? Here are some potential suitors:

Colts coach Shane Steichen saw Toney's electricity firsthand while working for the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and Indianapolis could use some receiver depth with rookie Adonai Mitchell slated for a starting gig. Fellow starter Josh Downs is also banged up, still recovering from a summer ankle injury.

New coach Jim Harbaugh figures to lean heavily on the ground game, and Toney has the speed to be incorporated as a ball-carrier. More than that, the Chargers could use some more experience out wide, with rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year prospect Quentin Johnston among L.A.'s top pass outlets.

Steel City has been all about reclamation projects this offseason, welcoming both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to headline an offense now run by Arthur Smith. Toney has the athleticism to serve a potential gadget role opposite George Pickens, and Pittsburgh has shown plenty of interest in adding help.

This one's kind of conditional: If Brandon Aiyuk doesn't return due to an unlikely trade elsewhere, they could very well be in the market for more speed out wide, even though rookie Ricky Pearsall is set to serve a sizable role alongside Deebo Samuel. Imagine Kyle Shanahan drawing up reverse handoffs for him.

After months of rumored and reported interest in Brandon Aiyuk, the Commanders subtracted rather than added out wide in recent days, dealing former No. 2 Jahan Dotson to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Toney could enable them to recoup some depth at the position for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.