Chiefs reportedly bring back C.J. Spiller for playoffs after cutting him four times

Hey, Kansas City! Guess who's back, back again (x5): running back C.J. Spiller.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs re-signed Spiller just in time for the playoffs, according to The Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor.

If you're keeping track, that's the fifth time the Chiefs have signed Spiller in the past year. They originally signed him as a free agent in February. He ended up getting cut on Sept. 2 when a whole host of players lost their jobs. But the Chiefs brought him back a day later, creating a roster spot by placing Steven Nelson on injured reserve. His second stint with the team lasted less than a week. On Sept. 7, the Chiefs released him again. Two days later, they brought him back, again. A week later, they cut him again -- for a third time -- and promoted fellow running back Akeem Hunt to the 53-man roster. A month later, they decided they needed him again and brought him back for a fourth time. Once again, they cut him, this time on Oct. 23. Now, on Jan. 2, Spiller is reportedly back with the team for a fifth time.

If you ask me, Spiller is doing this whole NFL thing the right way. I'm sure Spiller would've preferred to have helped the Chiefs reach the playoffs and make a lot more money in the process, but the 30-year-old running back unintentionally made sure he stayed healthy in the regular season by accumulating only two total carries and now he's fresh for a playoff run. That's certainly not the worst situation for an aging running back in the final years of his career.

He shouldn't, however, expect to take on a substantial role considering rookie sensation Kareem Hunt still resides on the roster. Then again, the Chiefs will get to host the not-good Titans on Wild Card Weekend, so maybe he'll get some reps if Chiefs do what they should and blast the Titans.

But at this point, Spiller should just be happy he found a way onto the Chiefs' playoff roster. He of all people should know by now that roster spots are difficult to grab.