Chiefs reportedly franchise tag Dee Ford after edge rusher breaks out with 13 sacks

Ford, who erupted for a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, will return for at least one more season in K.C.

Yet another edge pass rusher won't be hitting the open market. 

On Monday, not long after Jadeveon Clowney, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Frank Clark all got hit with the franchise tag by their respective teams, Chiefs pass rusher Dee Ford was also franchise tagged, according to Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback. Ford, a 2014 first-round pick who erupted for a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, will return to Kansas City for at least one more season. The two sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term contract agreement. 

We'll have more to come on this story. 

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories