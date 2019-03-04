Chiefs reportedly franchise tag Dee Ford after edge rusher breaks out with 13 sacks

Yet another edge pass rusher won't be hitting the open market.

On Monday, not long after Jadeveon Clowney, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Frank Clark all got hit with the franchise tag by their respective teams, Chiefs pass rusher Dee Ford was also franchise tagged, according to Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback. Ford, a 2014 first-round pick who erupted for a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, will return to Kansas City for at least one more season. The two sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term contract agreement.

We'll have more to come on this story.