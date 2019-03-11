Chiefs reportedly to sign star safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year, $42 million deal
The Chiefs are paying big money to fix their defense
After watching their defense cost them a spot in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are apparently going all-in on fixing it by signing one of the best available free agents.
As first reported by Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs will sign former Cardinals and Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu when the new league year begins on Wednesday. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, it'll be a three-year, $42 million deal.
The Chiefs are close to a deal with S Tyrann Mathieu, I’m told— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) March 11, 2019
Former Texans’ S Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019
We'll have more to come on this story.
