Chiefs reportedly to sign star safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year, $42 million deal

The Chiefs are paying big money to fix their defense

After watching their defense cost them a spot in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are apparently going all-in on fixing it by signing one of the best available free agents. 

As first reported by Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs will sign former Cardinals and Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu when the new league year begins on Wednesday. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, it'll be a three-year, $42 million deal.

We'll have more to come on this story. 

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories