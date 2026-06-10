Chiefs rework Patrick Mahomes' contract as quarterback becomes NFL's first half a billion dollar player

Patrick Mahomes did the Kansas City Chiefs a solid when he signed a 10-year, $450 million contract back in 2020. That deal allowed the Chiefs to become the first team in NFL history to appear in five Super Bowls in a six-season span, and Kansas City walked away from that run with three Vince Lombardi trophies.

Now, the Chiefs are returning the favor to their three-time Super Bowl MVP fresh off a torn ACL and LCL in 2025 by extending Mahomes' contract by two seasons, which will run the total value of the contract up to $504.75 million, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Mahomes is now the first player in NFL history with a total contract value of over half a billion dollars, and his new contract's average per year salary of $64 million puts him back atop the league in that metric as well. The new money in his contract will kick in in 2027 and ties him to Kansas City through 2033.

Only New York Mets All-Star outfielder Juan Soto ($765 million) and Los Angeles Dodgers MVP designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani ($700 million) have higher total contract values than Mahomes' new deal in North American professional sports.

Mahomes, who turned 30 years old on Sept. 17, owns the most regular-season wins (95) and playoff wins (17) in NFL history by a quarterback age 30 or younger. The Chiefs' 111 wins, including the postseason, in the eight seasons (2018-2025) Mahomes has been their starting quarterback are the second-most in an eight-season span in NFL history, just one behind Tom Brady's 112 victories from the 2014 to 2021 seasons with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City will hope the return of Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator can help fix their offensive line and keep Mahomes more upright in 2026 and going forward. Mahomes was sacked a career-high 2.4 times per game in 2025 and completed a career-low 41.9% of his passes when pressured last season.