What is appealing about joining the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs? Everything, at least if you ask their new wide receiver Richie James.

When asked what he likes about signing with the Chiefs, that was James' answer: "Everything."

James was with the New York Giants last year and his team-best 57 receptions with a career-best 569 yards and four touchdowns got the attention of the Chiefs.

The 27-year-old feels Kansas City is a great fit for him and is excited to progress under head coach Andy Reid, who he has high praise for.

"It's very similar offenses," James said (via the Kansas City Star). "And you got the smartest and the greatest head coach you can possibly ask for."

With Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the squad, James will likely not see the top spot of the depth chart. But the fifth-year player is not worried about how Kansas City will use him.

"Wherever they put me at, I'm just here to contribute to whatever they want me to do," he said.

The Chiefs offense is explosive and even with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman gone, they are still a force with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as their leader. James should get the opportunity to make an impact no matter where he falls in the depth chart.

James was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, recording only nine receptions for 130 yards in his rookie year. Each season he has increased his total receiving yards, peaking in his one season with the Giants.