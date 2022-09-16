This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs devoted seven of their 10 draft picks to the defensive side of the ball. Among the last of those picks was cornerback Jaylen Watson, whom they selected out of Washington State with a seventh-round pick, No. 243 overall.

Watson wasn't the first or even second cornerback the Chiefs brought in on draft day. They took Trent McDuffie in the first round and Joshua Williams in the fourth. But Watson managed to make a significant impact against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, after he got an opportunity to start the game following an injury McDuffie suffered in Week 1.

With the game tied early in the fourth quarter, Watson stepped in front of a Justin Herbert pass intended for tight end Gerald Everett and picked it off, then took it 99 yards to the house to give Kansas City a lead it would never relinquish.

Not only did Watson secure himself his first career interception and touchdown, but he apparently knew it was going to happen.

"I woke up knowing I was going to get a pick," Watson said after the game, per the Los Angeles Times. "I just knew being a seventh-rounder and getting my first start, I was going to get tested a lot. I just felt I was going to get one today."

Watson also knew he only had one thing to do after securing the ball: get past Herbert so he could make his way to the end zone. "We have a rule as DBs, you can never get tackled by a quarterback," Watson said. "That's my first job, make a move on him and just try to race to the end zone."

Watson did exactly that, and it worked out quite well. He also allowed only three catches for 25 yards on eight passes thrown in his direction, according to Tru Media. For a seventh-round pick in his first game as a starter, it doesn't get much better than that.