It wasn't the outcome he surely wanted, but Xavier Worthy nevertheless made history in Super Bowl LIX. In the Chiefs' 40-22 loss, Worthy set a new Super Bowl standard for rookies.
Worthy finished the night with 157 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. His 157 yards is the most-ever in the Super Bowl for a rookie.
Best rookie receiving performances in Super Bowl history
|Player
|Team
|Yards
|Super Bowl
|Result
|1.
Xavier Worthy
|Chiefs
|158
LIX
Loss
|2.
|Chris Matthews
|Seahawks
|109
|XLIX
|Loss
|3.
Torry Holt
|Rams
|109
XXXIV
Win
|4.
Chris Collinsworth
|Bengals
|107
XVI
Loss
|5.
|Corey Clement
|Eagles
|100
|LII
|Win
One of the NFL's fastest players, Worthy burned the Eagles' defense for two scores late in Sunday night's game. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the game was already out of reach when Worthy and the rest of Chiefs' offense finally started to find their way.
Patrick Mahomes connects with Xavier Worthy for a 50-yard TD— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
📺: #SBLIX on FOX
📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/s7g5xqfmVB
While it was too little too late, the play of Worthy and the Chiefs' offense late in the game restored some pride in what was a tough night for Kansas City, who came up short in its bid to became the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.