It wasn't the outcome he surely wanted, but Xavier Worthy nevertheless made history in Super Bowl LIX. In the Chiefs' 40-22 loss, Worthy set a new Super Bowl standard for rookies.

Worthy finished the night with 157 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. His 157 yards is the most-ever in the Super Bowl for a rookie.

Best rookie receiving performances in Super Bowl history



Player Team Yards Super Bowl Result 1. Xavier Worthy Chiefs 158 LIX Loss 2. Chris Matthews Seahawks 109

XLIX Loss 3. Torry Holt Rams 109 XXXIV Win 4. Chris Collinsworth Bengals 107 XVI Loss 5. Corey Clement Eagles 100 LII Win

One of the NFL's fastest players, Worthy burned the Eagles' defense for two scores late in Sunday night's game. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the game was already out of reach when Worthy and the rest of Chiefs' offense finally started to find their way.

While it was too little too late, the play of Worthy and the Chiefs' offense late in the game restored some pride in what was a tough night for Kansas City, who came up short in its bid to became the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.