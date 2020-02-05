Chiefs' Sammy Watkins sounds like he's changed his mind about sitting out a year after Super Bowl win

In the lead up to Super Bowl LIV, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins raised some eyebrows around the NFL when he surprisingly said that he might sit out a year if Kansas City ended up winning the Super Bowl. Now that the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl though, it appears that Watkins has had a change of heart about things.

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL radio this week, the Chiefs receiver made it clear that he'll be playing in 2020, although he's still not quite sure who he'll be playing for.

"I'm too young to retire. I have not done enough yet, you know what I mean?" Watkins said, via NFL.com. "Why not go win another championship and continue to be great? ... Be a Pro Bowl receiver. Be an All-Pro. There are a lot of things I haven't accomplished yet being. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest accomplishments in this league, but I haven't did the individual goals yet and hopefully I can accomplish those next year either with the Kansas City Chiefs or another team."

Now that Watkins has achieved the ultimate team goal in the NFL, the receiver is going to start trying to check some individual goals off his career list.

"Those are the little things I want to hit, not to be selfish, but those are things I haven't really done in my career and those are things I want to do," Watkins said of being a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro. "Hopefully the next eight, nine years if I continue to be blessed and play that long, that I have those Hall of Fame numbers that I'm shooting for. Those are the dreams that I still haven't accomplished yet and those are the things I still want to accomplish."

As for his future, Watkins doesn't seem to have any idea whether or not he'll be spending the 2020 season in Kansas City. Although he's under contract for one more year, the Chiefs can save an estimated $14 million in cap space by releasing Watkins this offseason.

"I don't control the contract, a trade or if they're going to give me a bigger contract," Watkins said. "That's not my worry. I'm not really focused on the money aspect of it. I'm really focused on my health, mental health and really checking in on and making sure I'm OK with my life, my family, my wife, my kids. Once I figure that out, I think I'll be fine."

Although Watkins didn't put up Hall of Fame-type numbers in the regular season -- he caught 52 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns -- he did come up clutch for Kansas City in the playoffs, finished with 288 receiving yards and a touchdown. It was the kind of production that could convince the Chiefs to bring him back.

One report has already suggested that Kansas City would like to see Watkins return, however, like most things in the NFL, that decision will likely come down to money.

"At the end of the day, I think the Kansas City Chiefs are in control as far as contract talks, you know?" Watkins said. "A guy of my stature, I'm still young, I still think I have a lot of good football in me."

If Watkins isn't willing to take a pay cut, and he doesn't really sound like he would be thrilled with that, then the Chiefs will have to decide whether he's worth a $21 million cap hit, which will include a $13.75 million base salary, in 2020.