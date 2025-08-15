The Seattle Seahawks will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the second week of the NFL preseason on Friday. The Seahawks ended their 2024 campaign 10-7 and returned to the gridiron last week with a 23-23 tie against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs went 15-2 en route to their third straight Super Bowl berth last season, but didn't play any of their starters in their 20-17 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Hartstein is 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units) at SportsLine including 593-518 ATS, and cashed all five of his 2024 NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units).

Here are Larry Hartstein's best bets for Seahawks vs. Chiefs on Friday:

Over 38.5 (-105)

The line has changed over the course of the week, going from favoring the Chiefs against the spread to swinging in the complete opposite direction. Regardless, the expert is giving Seattle the advantage here since Mike Macdonald will have Sam Darnold and some of his starters going and Andy Reid will play Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun under center instead of Patrick Mahomes.



"Mike Macdonald learned under preseason legend John Harbaugh in Baltimore," Hartstein said. "He has coached four preseason games with Seattle (2-1-1 SU) and the worst result was a 1-point loss at Tennessee last season. Play the home dog."

Hartstein notes that the Over went 14-2 in the first week of preseason play, which has led sportsbooks to set high totals for Week 2. The expert still thinks Friday's game will be high-scoring since both teams are dealing with injuries on the secondary.



"The Chiefs gave up 5.8 yards per play in last week's loss at Arizona, while the Seahawks surrendered 20 second-half points to the Raiders," Hartstein said.



