For the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to visit the White House to celebrate a Super Bowl win.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in team history, but they've never made a trip to the White House before. However, they will definitely be making the trip this year and we know that because the team announced on Wednesday that they'll be making the trip early next month.

Here's what you need to know:

Chiefs heading to Washington DC in June. The team announced that the trip will be taking place on Monday, June 5. The Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles was their third Super Bowl win in franchise history, but they've never been to the White House before. When they won Super Bowl IV, the tradition of visiting the White House hadn't started yet, so there was no trip. After they beat the 49ers Super Bowl LIV in February 2020, they didn't get to go due to COVID.

Chiefs will be just the second team since 2018 to head to DC. For most of the past 40 years, it was pretty much a lock that teams would visit the White House after winning the Super Bowl, but that hasn't been the case recently. The Chiefs are going to be just the second team over the past six seasons to make their way to the White House. Since the 2017 season, the only other team to do it was the Buccaneers, who visited after winning Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs in February 2021. The Eagles (Super Bowl LII), Patriots (Super Bowl LIII), Chiefs (Super Bowl LIV) and Rams (Super Bowl LVI) all were unable to visit the White House for one reason or another.

Although the Chiefs will be heading to DC in June, the White House isn't for everyone. The University of Georgia football team, which just won its second-consecutive national championship, announced on Wednesday that it would NOT be making the trip to the White House.