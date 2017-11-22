Chiefs shockingly sign 32-year-old, 7-time Pro Bowler Darrelle Revis

Darrelle Revis' NFL career was thought to be over when the Jets cut him after a disastrous 2016 season. But after remaining unsigned throughout the spring, summer, and the first 11 weeks of the 2017 NFL season, his career has been revived.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs shockingly signed the 32-year-old defensive back.

"Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement, per the team's website. "He's had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense."

"We're excited to add Darrelle to the roster," coach Andy Reid added. "He has experience and familiarity with Bob Sutton's defense, he's a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team."

Revis will bring a Hall of Fame caliber resume to Kansas City, but it remains to be seen if he still has anything left to offer the Chiefs. A first-round pick way back in 2007, he's notched 29 interceptions in his career with the Jets, Buccaneers, and Patriots. After his short stint in New England, which resulted in a Super Bowl ring, Revis returned to New York, where his career quickly unraveled. He was at his worst last season, when tallied only one interception. The Jets cut him in March to save $9.3 million in cap space.

The Chiefs could use some air support. They lost star safety Eric Berry for the season in Week 1 and have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (253.8). After starting the year 5-0, they've nosedived. They're now 6-4 after dropping a game to the hapless Giants after a bye week. So, no one should blame them for taking a chance on a future Hall of Famer. But no one should be surprised if the move doesn't work out.

The last time we saw Revis, he was getting burned by speedier receivers.

Speaking of the Bills, the Chiefs will host them this week. It's not yet known if Revis will be ready to play in time for that game. Hopefully, he's ready for Week 13, because the Chiefs will travel to New York to face the Jets -- the team that is still technically paying Revis $6 million (in dead cap) to play against him. And if the Chiefs manage to make the playoffs -- they're still leading the AFC West by two games -- they could end up eventually meeting the Patriots.

Call it the very unexpected Darrelle Revis Reunion Tour.