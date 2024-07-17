The Kansas City Chiefs made a notable addition to their roster on the first day of training camp. The team announced Wednesday that it has signed rookie receiver Kyle Sheets. The New Orleans Saints initially signed Sheets after he went undrafted.

A big target at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Sheets put up solid numbers during his time at Slippery Rock, a Division II program. He caught 153 passes for 2,440 yards and 29 touchdowns in 51 games. Last season, Sheets pulled down 76 passes for 1,186 yards and 17 touchdowns.

As you can see below, Sheets made a slew of big plays downfield during his time at Slippery Rock. He also consistently showed his ability to make contested catches.

The Chiefs' receiving corps underwent a makeover this offseason. The team bid adieu to Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and replaced them with Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy. Kansas City is still waiting to hear if Rashee Rice will face discipline from the NFL for his involvement in a multi-vehicle car crash that occurred earlier this offseason.