Chiefs sign former Eagles Super Bowl champion Stefen Wisniewski to shore up offensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs are banged up on the offensive line, and added much needed veteran help in signing Stefen Wisniewski to a contract. Wisniewski, who announced he signed on Wednesday via Twitter, can play guard and center, started 101 of 123 games in eight NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the starting left guard for the Eagles Super Bowl championship team in 2017.

I’m pumped to be a Kansas City Chief!!!! Let’s Gooooo!!!! #toGodbetheGlory @Chiefs — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) October 8, 2019

The Chiefs have experienced some injuries on the offensive line. Starting left guard Andrew Wylie suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Colts while starting left tackle Eric Fisher is out four-to-six weeks after having core muscle surgery. The Chiefs have turned to Cam Erving to start at left guard with Wylie out, leaving a vacancy on the interior offensive line.

Wisniewski allowed 15 pressures in 412 pass blocking snaps in 2018 (one sack and 14 hurries). He graded at a 54.6 by Pro Football Focus (61.0 pass, 50.8 run) in 643 snaps (584 left guard, 54 center, three right guard), displaying his versatility and reliability on the Eagles offensive line. Playing both guard positions and center deemed Wisniewski valuable for any offensive line in search of depth.

Wisniewski was an important part of the Eagles Super Bowl run in 2017, especially considering he solidified the left guard position after Isaac Seumalo struggled the first two games of the season. The Eagles took care of Wisniewski by giving him a raise in the three-year deal he signed in 2017, but he lost the starting left guard spot to Isaac Seumalo.

Wisniewski didn't have his option picked up after the 2018 season, but the Eagles re-signed him in May. He was cut from the team after struggling throughout the preseason as he tried to win the backup center job.

With the Chiefs, Wisniewski is likely to return to guard ... a better fit for him and Kansas City as it continues to patch up its offensive line.