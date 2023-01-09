John Ross was picked one spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. Six years later, the former first-round picks are now teammates after Ross signed a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs, according to ESPN.

Ross' NFL career has yet to really take off. Ross, whose 4.22 second 40-yard dash broke the NFL Scouting Combine record, has caught just 62 passes in 37 regular season games. Drafted by the Bengals, Ross caught 10 passes during the 2018 and '19 seasons but has not re-signed after appearing in just three games during the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old wideout last played in the NFL for the Giants in 2021. In 10 games, Ross caught 11 of 20 targets for 224 yards and one touchdown.

The 5-foot-11 Ross played collegiately at Washington, where in 2016 he caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ross also returned four kickoffs for touchdowns for the Huskies while averaging 24.2 yards per return.

Kansas City has a recent history of signing former big name receivers. Sammy Watkins helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2019, while JuJu Smith-Schuster, formerly a Pro Bowler with the Steelers, has enjoyed a solid first season in Kansas City while helping the Chiefs clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed.