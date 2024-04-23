Andy Reid has laid any rumors of retirement to rest. The Kansas City Chiefs announced Reid has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the franchise, keeping Reid under contract until the 2029 season. The Chiefs also signed general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan to extensions.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed the length of the deal, which would keep Reid, 66, under contract until he's 72 years old. Reid will also be the highest-paid head coach in the NFL, as he's coming off his second consecutive Super Bowl title with the Chiefs and third in five seasons.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Clark [Chiefs owner Clark Hunt] and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise," Reid said, via a Chiefs press release. "Over the last 11 years, Tammy [wife Tammy Reid] and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home.

"The community has embraced us, we've watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I'm grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process.

"Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be here."

Reid has entered the pantheon of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. He's the fifth head coach with three-or-more Super Bowl titles, joining Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs (three) and Bill Walsh (three). Reid also joins Belichick and Noll as the only head coaches to win three Super Bowls in a five-season span. His 26 playoff wins trail only Belichick (31) for the most in NFL history.

Reid joined Belichick as the only coaches with 200+ wins and three Super Bowl titles, showcasing the rare air he's in amongst the greatest head coaches in NFL history. His 258 regular season wins trail only Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), and Belichick (302) in NFL history. Reid's 284 combined wins in the regular season and postseason trail only Shula (347), Belichick (343), and Halas (324) for the most in NFL history.

Reid is the only head coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises and the only head coach to win 10 playoff games with two different franchises. He also has taken the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to four consecutive conference championship games, the only coach ever to accomplish the feat for two organizations. He's the all-time wins leader for the Chiefs and Eagles.

In 25 seasons as a head coach, Reid has won three Super Bowl titles, five conference championships and 14 division titles. He's had 18 double-digit win seasons. He's fourth in NFL history with 258 wins and second in postseason wins with 26. Reid has also won a playoff game with four different quarterbacks (Donovan McNabb, Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith, and Mahomes).

Veach has played a huge role in the Chiefs dynasty since taking over the general manager role in 2017, starting with the trade up to get Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and four conference championship games in Veach's tenure, sporting an 85-30 record in his seven seasons (seven straight 10-win seasons).

Donovan became the Chiefs' president in 2009, bringing Veach and Reid over to Kansas City in 2013 from Philadelphia -- changing the culture of the Chiefs franchise.

"Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. "Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports.

"They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead."