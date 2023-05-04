The Kansas City Chiefs are signing offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, per NFL Network.

With Smith having played his entire career at left tackle and offseason signing Jawaan Taylor having played mostly right tackle, that's the route the Chiefs are expected to go in for the 2023 season, according to Tom Pelissero.

In his eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith has started and played in 124 regular season games and seven playoff games. The Bucs selected Smith in the second round (No. 34 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Since 2015, he has just 49 accepted penalties against him, 29 for holding and 20 false starts. Smith also has a Super Bowl on his resume, winning a championship at home with the Bucs to conclude the 2020 season.

The Chiefs are getting more protection for their defending Super Bowl and league MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He joins offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, who signed a four-year $80 million contract with the team in March. Kansas City also re-signed offensive lineman Nick Allegretti.

That's good news for Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes was sacked 26 times last year, tied for No. 22 among quarterbacks. The Chiefs offensive line was already among the top in the league, and its unit is shaping up to be strong this year as well.

The Chiefs currently have the best odds to win the Super Bowl (+600), according to Caesars Sportsbook.