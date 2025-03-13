The annual shuffle of Patrick Mahomes' backup quarterbacks continued Thursday, with the Kansas City Chiefs signing former Las Vegas Raiders veteran Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Released Wednesday with a failed physical designation, Minshew missed the final seven games of the 2024 season with a broken collarbone. He offers extensive experience as a journeyman, however, starting a combined 46 games for four different teams across six NFL seasons.

Gardner Minshew LV • QB • #15 CMP% 66.3 YDs 2013 TD 9 INT 10 YD/Att 6.58 View Profile

Minshew's arrival likely spells the departure of Carson Wentz, who spent 2024 as Mahomes' top backup but saw his contract expire this week. Wentz was just the latest in a growing list of veterans to serve as Kansas City's No. 2 under coach Andy Reid, after Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne, among others.

Minshew opened 2024 as the Raiders' starting quarterback following a preseason competition with Aidan O'Connell. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) in a 2-7 stretch as the No. 1 before his season-ending injury, following up a 2023 campaign in which he nearly guided the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs in place of the injured Anthony Richardson.

Minshew also spent two seasons as Jalen Hurts' backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's perhaps best known for opening his career as a fan favorite backup-turned-starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars.