The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some depth to their wide receiver room. The club has agreed to terms with former New York Giants wideout Richie James, according to NFL Media. The specific terms that have James heading to Arrowhead were not immediately disclosed.

The 27-year-old is coming off a breakout year for New York during which he notched career highs across the board, finishing with 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns. James signed with the Giants last offseason on a one-year deal.

Prior to that, he entered the NFL as a former seventh-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2018 out of Middle Tennessee. In his three years with the team, he had 38 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns. James did see an uptick in playing time and production in 2020 for the Niners and even recorded a monster game against the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" that year, catching nine passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Richie James NYG • WR • #80 TAR 70 REC 57 REC YDs 569 REC TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

However, James suffered a knee injury that required surgery in the summer of 2021. He was forced to sit out the entire year before landing with the Giants.

His addition to the Chiefs comes after an initial wave of free agency where the team saw fellow wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots) and Mecole Hardman (Jets) both sign elsewhere. James now joins a wide receiver room that is headlined by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore.