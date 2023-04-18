The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly found their new backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes. After Chad Henne retired following the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in February, Kansas City was in the market for a new veteran signal-caller. The team is filling the spot with veteran Blaine Gabbert, according to Pat McAfee.

The 33-year-old Gabbert has spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 11 games with zero starts, he completed 22 of 35 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Gabbert made headlines in December, when he helped rescue four people while on his jet ski after a helicopter crashed into a body of water near Peter O. Knight Airport in Tampa, Florida.

Gabbert was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He played three seasons in Jacksonville before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he also spent three seasons. Gabbert spent the 2017 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals and 2018 with the Tennessee Titans before finding his way to Tampa Bay.

Gabbert is 13-35 as a starter, with his last start coming in 2018. In 67 career games played, he has thrown for 9,302 yards, 51 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. Gabbert will have to battle for the second-string job as Kansas City also has Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun on roster at quarterback.