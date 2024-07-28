The Kansas City Chiefs were without one of their top players to close this weekend's training camp practices, with defensive lineman Chris Jones sidelined Sunday with a groin strain, head coach Andy Reid announced.

Reid did not elaborate on the severity of Jones' injury, nor did he provide a detailed timeline for the Pro Bowler's recovery: "We'll see," he said, when asked how long the three-time Super Bowl champion could be out.

Jones isn't the only notable name sidelined at Chiefs camp. Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown also missed Sunday's practice due to an illness, Reid said, while fellow pass catcher Justin Watson, who had a career-high 460 receiving yards in 2023, remains out due to a foot injury suffered last Wednesday.

Jones is one of the most accomplished defensive linemen in the NFL, just months removed from signing a historic five-year, $158.75 million contract extension. A five-time All-Pro, he logged 10.5 sacks in 2023 to help deliver Kansas City its second straight Super Bowl title. It marked his second straight season with double-digit sacks. He ranks fifth on the franchise's all-time sack leaderboard, with 75.5 over the course of his career.