The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and one reason that happened is because the defense played so well.

One of the stars of the Chiefs defense is Chris Jones, who recorded a half-sack against Joe Burrow during Kansas City's 26-25 win. Well, we thought he recorded a half-sack, but as it turns out, he actually didn't. A full three days after the game was played, the NFL decided to take away Jones' half-sack and give the entire thing to his teammate, George Karlaftis, who had also originally been credited with half-sack.

You can see the play below.

Jones was NOT happy that his half-sack got taken away, and he took to X on Wednesday to let everyone know how he was feeling, "This is some BS," he wrote.

He also hilariously added that he would never "mic up" for the NFL ever again.

This is some great pettiness on Jones' part.

The good news for the NFL is that Jones may be willing to mic up in the future because this story has a happy ending. Since Karlaftis benefitted from the stat change, he decided to make things up to Jones by taking him out to dinner.

A free dinner can solve a lot of problems and it certainly solved this one.