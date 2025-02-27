It's still not clear if the Philadelphia Eagles will be visiting the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, but one Kansas City Chiefs player has already gotten to make the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Harrison Butker was at the White House on Thursday where he got to visit with President Donald Trump.

The Chiefs kicker "stopped by" the White House, according to Fox News, which makes it sound like it wasn't exactly a planned visit. During his trip, Butker got to meet with Trump in the Oval Office and we know that because White House Communications Adviser Margo Martin posted a photo of the meeting on social media.

Butker also stopped by the White House press briefing room where he posed for a few photos.

The Chiefs kicker was a staunch supporter of Trump leading up to November's election.

"I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president," Butker said in October, via Fox News. "That's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that's what we should prioritize."

Butker made headlines in May of 2024 for a controversial commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College.

This is the third straight year that Butker has visited the White House. In 2023 and 2024, he got to make a trip to Washington D.C. to celebrate the Chiefs' wins in Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII. This time around, the Chiefs didn't win the Super Bowl, but Butker still decided to make a trip.

The Chiefs were aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, but they came up short in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As for the team that did win the Super Bowl, the Eagles are expected to visit the White House once they're invited and Trump has said they'll be invited, but as of Thursday, no invite had been sent out. You can read more about the Eagles' possible visit to the White House.