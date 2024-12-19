Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an injured ankle this week, but he still found some time to play Santa for his offensive linemen.

The quarterback showed up to the Chiefs' facility on Wednesday with some gifts for his linemen and based on the photos that have been shared, it appears that Mahomes spared no expense. For one, he bought every single one of his offensive linemen a Rolex. Seriously. A Rolex.

It's not clear what model of Rolex Mahomes bought, but after perusing the Rolex website, it's safe to say that he spent at least $5,500 per player on just the watch, but likely more.

Anyway, let's check out the full list of things that Mahomes bought for his linemen:

Rolex

Normatec recovery boots

Lucchese boots

Oakleys

Yeti cooler

The Normatec recovery boots cost roughly $900, so that's another expensive gift. It's it hard to say how much the Oakley's cost, but the Yeti cooler has a value of about $400. Oh, and let's not forget about the Lucchese boots. Based on their website, it looks like Mahomes bought a pair for each of his linemen that costs about $900.

Also, Mahomes appeared to purchase a Louis Vuitton suitcase for at least two of his linemen, so we clearly know who his two favorites are now.

Let's go ahead and estimate that each linemen got $10,000 worth of gifts from Mahomes and it appears that he purchased 12 total gift packages, so it's very possible that Mahomes spent at least $120,000 on his teammates. Now, it's certainly possible that he had several sponsors donate some of this, but even if that's the case, it's the thought that counts and the linemen certainly won't care how Mahomes acquired the gifts.

Mahomes might not win MVP this year, but he's certainly going to win BTE (Best Teammate Ever). Mahomes likely decided to do Christmas for his teammates this week since they'll be slightly busy next week: The Chiefs will be playing on Christmas against the Steelers just four days after facing the Texans in Week 17.