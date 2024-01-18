For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes is going to be hitting the road for a playoff game, and he actually sounds kind of excited about it.

The Chiefs quarterback has played in a total of 15 postseason games throughout his career and the Chiefs have been so good that most of those have been at home. Since Mahomes took over the starting job in 2018, the Chiefs have hosted 12 playoff games and they've played in three Super Bowls (which don't count as road games).

"I've been lucky enough to play a lot of games at home at Arrowhead Stadium," Mahomes said on Wednesday, via PFT. "But now we have a great opportunity to go on the road, play in a hostile environment, one where I haven't been able to play with fans in the stands."

Mahomes first road playoff game will be taking place in Buffalo, and as he mentioned, he's never actually gotten to play there in front of a crowd. Mahomes has faced the Bills six times during his career with five of those coming in Kansas City. The only game in Buffalo came during the pandemic season 2020 when fans weren't allowed to attend the game.

The two-time Super Bowl winner is actually EXCITED for his first game in front of Bills fans and he's even ready for the trash-talk that will come with it.

"Even though I know it's going to be hostile and there are going to be people talking trash, I'm excited for it," Mahomes said. "Because it's one of the best environments in football, and you want to do that when you grow up watching these games, play in the best environment and see what it's like."

The game will also continue his rivalry with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. This will mark the seventh meeting between the two stars with the series currently tied at three apiece. However, Mahomes does hold a huge advantage in the playoffs, going 2-0 against Allen.

The Chiefs star sounds like he's expecting to push that record to 3-0 on Sunday in a game that will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

"I go into every game with the same mindset, and that's to go out there and win," Mahomes said. "We understand it's going to be a great challenge, we understand it's going to be a hostile environment, and we're playing a great football team. We know it's going to be a great challenge for us but our mindset is we're going to prepare ourselves this week to go out there to win the football game, and that never changes."

Buffalo and Kansas City played back in Week 14 with the Bills winning 20-17. The oddsmakers are expecting a similar game this week because the Bills have been installed as a 3-point favorite, which will mark just the second time in his career that Mahomes has been an underdog in the playoffs.

Mahomes won his only other game as an underdog, which came against the Eagles in last season's Super Bowl. Speaking of the Super Bowl, the closest Mahomes has come to playing in a road game came in Super Bowl LV. During that game, the Chiefs faced the Buccaneers IN Tampa on a night where they got routed, 31-9.

Mahomes will be hoping for a better outcome on Sunday, and based on his history against the Bills in the playoffs, he'll likely be feeling extremely confident about advancing to his sixth-straight AFC Championship.