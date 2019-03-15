Chiefs' star receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly under investigation for alleged battery involving juvenile

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation in Kansas City for alleged battery.

According to a police report obtained by the Kansas City Star, the incident with Hill allegedly involved a juvenile victim. A source told the Star that the victim was Hill's young son that he has with his fiancee, Crystal Espinal. Although the police report was filed on Thursday, it's not completely clear when the alleged incident took place.

The Chiefs are aware of the investigation, but didn't offer any new details in a statement that was released Friday.

"The club is aware of the investigation," the team said. "We're in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We'll have no further comment at this time."

This isn't the first time that Hill has been under investigation for assault. Following the 2016 NFL Draft, the Chiefs faced some backlash for selecting Hill, who pleaded guilty to abusing and strangling Espinal while the two were in college. Espinal was pregnant at the time of the assault.

After he was drafted in April 2016, Hill said he understood why some fans might dislike him.

"Those guys, those fans, they have every right to be mad at me," Hill said, via ESPN. "I did something wrong. I just let my emotions get the best of me and I shouldn't have [done] it. They have every right to be mad. But guess what? I [plan] to come back and be a better man and be a better citizen and everything will take care of itself.''

Following the incident with Espinal, Hill went to therapy and went to counseling for anger management. Hill eventually had the domestic assault conviction dismissed and expunged after he completed the probation requirements in August 2018.

As for the most recent incident, police are still investigating and no one has been charged. If the charges do come, the Chiefs could go the same route they went with Kareem Hunt. The former Kansas City running back was released from the team just hours after a video was released that showed him kicking a woman. Hunt was handed an eight-game suspension by the NFL on Friday.

Hill, who's headed into the final year of his rookie contract, was expected to get a hefty extension this offseason, but at this point his future in Kansas City is anyone's guess.