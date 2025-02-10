The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of Super Bowl LIX, cruising to a 24-0 lead thanks in large part to a suffocating defensive performance. Three-time champion Patrick Mahomes managed to net Kansas City just 23 yards in the first two quarters, the lowest title-game mark by any team since 1985, while star tight end Travis Kelce was held without a single catch before the break.

Kelce, who's had at least 90 catches in seven straight seasons, drew a few looks from Mahomes in the first half. The perennial Pro Bowler was visibly dejected going into halftime after failing to secure a pass, however, all while Philadelphia's defensive front terrorized Mahomes, forcing a pair of first-half interceptions. One of those picks was returned 38 yards for a touchdown by Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, giving Philly a 17-0 advantage.

Mahomes' second pick went into the arms of linebacker Zack Baun, setting up a Jalen Hurts-to-A.J. Brown touchdown connection to give the Eagles their 24-0 lead.