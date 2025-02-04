NEW ORLEANS -- Jalen Hurts kept the Kansas City Chiefs on their toes in Super Bowl LVII, when the Philadelphia Eagles last fought for the Lombardi Trophy. The quarterback isn't just older and more battle-tested this time around. He's also grown in a very specific way, according to the Chiefs' top defenders.

"I think he's gotten better mentally," All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones told CBS Sports at Opening Night, "reading coverages, being decisive, eliminating mistakes on his end. … I think he became a more well-rounded player. More sitting in the pocket, being more patient in the pocket."

Star cornerback Trent McDuffie echoed Jones' sentiments when asked what he respects most about Hurts' game going into Super Bowl LIX.

"His mentals," McDuffie said. "You can tell he's a smart quarterback. You can tell he knows the game of football. He can ID coverages, he knows where the weaknesses are. And he's one of those dudes that's hard to tackle. So you really gotta bring it."

Hurts turned in one of the most prolific performances in Super Bowl history the last time the Chiefs and Eagles met, rushing for three touchdowns. His calling card this season: efficiency. Leading the Birds to a 14-3 finish, he completed a career-high 68.7% of his throws, with just five interceptions. He's also turned the ball over just once in seven playoff games since the 2022 campaign.