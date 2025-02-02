Every player in the Super Bowl gets two free tickets to the game, but if they want more than that, they have to pay, just like everyone else. With the price of Super Bowl tickets so high, the costs can add up quickly, and if you need proof, just look at Justin Reid.

The Chiefs safety, who is from Louisiana, will have a large contingent of supporters at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday and he apparently forked over a lot money to make sure everyone who wanted a ticket could get one.

During an interview on Friday, Reid revealed just how many friends and family members he's expecting at the game.

"Those ticket prices are running up, man. Like, I got 30 of them," Reid said.

So how much does it cost to get 30 people to the Super Bowl? Reid didn't give an exact price, but he did hint at it.

"I mean, we're excited to go play, and we're chasing glory, but we got to win just for me to break even," Reid said.

If winning is the break even point, well, the winning team in the Super Bowl gets a pay check for $171,000, so it's very possible that Reid spent that much on tickets (You can read more about playoff pay checks here).

Although the average ticket price for Super Bowl LIX is currently sitting at about $8,076, that's the price on the secondary market, so Reid doesn't have to worry about that. When players get extra tickets, they get them at face value and for this year's Super Bowl, that price ranges from $950 to $7,500.

The cheapest tickets are in the upper deck, but most players don't put their family in the nosebleeds. Instead, you'll usually find a player's family sitting in the lower level. The cheapest ticket in the lower level is $4,500, so at the minimum, Reid likely spent at least $126,000 (That would be $4,500 per ticket for 28 tickets. Remember, he gets two free). If Reid put his group behind the Chiefs' bench, the cheapest way to do that would be in the 200-level where tickets cost $5,500 each. If he went that route, that means he shelled out $154,000, and based on the way he was describing things in his interview, it seems like he spent at least that much on tickets.

Reid was fortunate that he's able to get tickets at face value, because if he had been forced to purchase tickets off the secondary market, he likely would have spent more than $200,000.

If you're not a player, it's almost impossible score a face-value ticket to the Super Bowl, and we explained why earlier this week (You can read that here).

As for Reid, if the Chiefs lose, it will be a double whammy: Not only does he lose in the Super Bowl, but the loser's pay check is only $96,000, which means he'll definitely be losing money on the game.

The Chiefs are undefeated (2-0) in the Super Bowl with Reid on the team. He signed with Kansas City in 2022 and since then, they've made it to the Super Bowl every season that he's been on the team. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles on Sunday, they'll become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.