Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Charvarius Ward is slated to have surgery on his broken hand after suffering the injury in Kansas City's 34-20 win over the Texans on Thursday night to open up the 2020 season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While going under the knife is never ideal, Rapoport does highlight that there is precedent for him to put a cast on it and possibly continue playing. Luckily for Kansas City, they do have three extra days to see how Ward's hand recovers before taking on the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 2.

Ward started every game for the Chiefs in 2019, including all three of their playoff matchups en-route to their latest Super Bowl title. Over the course of the regular season, the 24-year-old defended 10 passes and recorded two interceptions while playing in 94% of the defensive snaps.

This injury is ill-timed for Kansas City, as fellow starting corner Bashaud Breeland is currently in the midst of serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on substance abuse. L'Jarius Sneed, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft earlier this offseason, started in place of Breeland and performed well, picking off Deshaun Watson in the second half. He'll likely see increased reps in Week 2 if Ward is sidelined. Meanwhile, Rashad Fenton would likely be Ward's replacement opposite of Sneed if he isn't able to play next week.