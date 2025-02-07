The Kansas City Chiefs are as healthy as a team can be entering a Super Bowl. The Chiefs only have one player with an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who has been on injured reserve since October, is doubtful to play after being limited in practice throughout the week. Moore, who had his 21-day window opened on Jan. 30, was the only Chiefs' player who did not practice this week in a full capacity

Chiefs Super Bowl injury report

Player Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP FP Matt Araiza P Illness -- FP FP Jawaan Taylor T Knee FP FP FP

Skyy Moore (IR) WR Abdomen LP LP LP Doubtful

The Chiefs' other three players listed on this week's injury report -- Mahomes, Arazia and Taylor -- were each full practice participants this week. Mahomes, who initially injured his ankle in Kansas City's Week 15 win over the Browns, hasn't missed any practice time since sustaining the injury. He was a limited practice participant leading up to the Chiefs' Week 18 game against the Broncos. Mahomes was one of several Chiefs starters who did not play in that game.

While Kansas City is in near perfect health, the Eagles will play in the Super Bowl without wideout Britain Covey, who is dealing with a neck injury. Offensive lineman Nick Gates (groin), defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) are questionable to play. Graham, who has been on injured reserve since November, was a full participant during Friday's practice after being limited the previous two days.