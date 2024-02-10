The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Joe Thuney for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, as he was ruled out with the pectoral injury that has sidelined him this deep in the postseason. Backup offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was also ruled out with a quad injury. Thuney was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and replaced on the roster by running back Jerick McKinnon, according to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.

McKinnon is listed as questionable with a groin injury, but has been trending in the right direction throughout the week and will be a game-time decision, according to Wolfson. McKinnon has been out of action since mid-December and was limited in practice throughout the week. Thuney was a nonparticipant in practice all week.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Thuney's status earlier this week. Reid all but said that Nick Allegretti, who started and played well in Thuney's place against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, will again be called upon to start.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee during Kansas City's win over Baltimore in the AFC title game, so he also won't play on Sunday.

The Chiefs are one win away from winning the franchise's fourth Super Bowl win and second straight title. They'll have another pass catcher in the backfield if McKinnon can go.