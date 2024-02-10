The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Joe Thuney for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, as he was ruled out with the pectoral injury that has sidelined him this deep in the postseason. Backup offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was also ruled out with a quad injury. Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

McKinnon was activated from injured reserve this week and was limited in practice throughout the week. Thuney was a non-participant in practice all week.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Thuney's status earlier this week. Reid all but said that Nick Allegretti, who started and played well in Thuney's place against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, will again be called upon to start.

"I would probably bet towards Allegretti playing," Reid said, via Peter King of NBC Sports. "For Joe [Thuney], it's a strength thing. Right now, it's not strong enough."

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee during Kansas City's win over Baltimore in the AFC title game, so he also won't play on Sunday.

The Chiefs are one win away from winning the franchise's fourth Super Bowl win and second straight title. They'll have another pass catcher in teh backfield if McKinnon can go.