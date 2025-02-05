The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and fortunately for Andy Reid and Co., injuries aren't expected to play a major role in this championship game. On Wednesday, the Chiefs released their first official injury report ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, and it brought forth good news.

All Chiefs players practiced on Wednesday, and there were just three names listed on the injury report. One was limited.

Player Injury Wednesday status QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle Full participant OT Jawaan Taylor Knee Full participant WR Skyy Moore Abdomen Limited participant

Moore was activated from injured reserve last week after being placed on IR with a core muscle injury in October. The wide receiver hasn't played since Week 7, and caught just two passes for 43 yards in the first six games of the season. In the Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles two years ago, Moore caught a 4-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs released an injury report last week, although there was no game to be played. Safety Bryan Cook (quad), cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) and Mahomes (ankle) were listed as full participants all week, while Taylor was limited on Thursday with his knee issue, but a full participant on both Wednesday and Friday. Moore was also listed on the report with his abdomen injury. He was limited on Thursday and Friday, and listed as "doubtful" for the hypothetical game.

The Eagles' Wednesday injury report was much more notable, as star defensive lineman Jalen Carter (illness), running back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion/knee), defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were limited participants. Carter missed his media availability on Wednesday because of his illness. Being sick four days before the Super Bowl is not ideal.