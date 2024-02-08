Andy Reid offered a noteworthy injury update following the Kansas City Chiefs' first practice of the week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Reid addressed the status of starting left guard Joe Thuney, who has been dealing with a pectoral injury that kept him out of the Chiefs' win over the Ravens in the AFC title game.

Reid all but said that Nick Allegretti, who started and played well in Thuney's place against the Ravens, will again be called upon to start in Thuney's place against the 49ers.

"I would probably bet towards Allegretti playing," Reid said, via Peter King of NBC Sports. "For Joe [Thuney], it's a strength thing. Right now, it's not strong enough."

The Chiefs went through what Reid called a "mental day, good polish day" on Wednesday. It was a light practice that did not include helmets or pads.

"This is a normal Wednesday for the latter quarter of the season," Reid said afterward. "It's a lot of mental work. Recognition, going through the plays, formations. We just cut back on the speed of it. We came out on Monday, and we were in full pads. Then yesterday we did just a quick get out of the hotel and go through more reps with the plays. Slow pace. Then today, we did this part."

While it was a light practice, Patrick Mahomes made the most of it. The two-time league and Super Bowl MVP looks the part while leading the Chiefs' first-team offense against the scout-team defense.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.2 YDs 4183 TD 27 INT 14 YD/Att 7.01 View Profile

Injuries will surely help determine who wins Sunday's game. The San 49ers enter the matchup relatively healthy. They had only six players on last week's injury report as compared to 14 for the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stated on Wednesday that tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee/foot) were limited during the team's first practice of the week. Every other 49ers player was a full practice participant.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, five players who were on last week's injury report practiced in full all week. The being said, there are several notable players to keep an eye on as Super Bowl week continues. Those players include Thuney, defensive end Chris Jones (quad), running back Isiah Pacheco and wideout Skyy Moore (knee).

Jones and Pacheco didn't practice last Wednesday, but did practice last Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity. Thuney did not practice last week and is not expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII. Moore, who practiced all of last week in a limited capacity, was activated off injured reserve on Wednesday. Conversely, defensive end Charles Omenihu was placed on IR after injuring his knee during Kansas City's win over Baltimore in the AFC title game.

The Chiefs are one win away from winning the franchise's fourth Super Bowl win and second straight title. It's been a long road for Kansas City, who started slow this season before finding its rhythm just in time for the playoffs.

Expect a more standard practice from the AFC champs on Thursday, which should include an update on the the Chiefs' notable injuries.

Super Bowl LVIII goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.