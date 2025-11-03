If the NFL season ended today, the Kansas City Chiefs would be out of the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Chiefs Week 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills moved the defending AFC champions down a spot in the playoff picture, to No. 8. Only seven teams from each conference reach the postseason.

Despite being outside of the playoff bubble, the Chiefs are still among the favorites to not just make Super Bowl LX, but win it all. Kansas City's recent history of success is enough to make bettors believe in the team, even with an uncharacteristic start.

The Chiefs have the second-highest odds (+330) of making the Super Bowl and have the second-highest odds (+650) hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Only the Bills carry higher odds of winning the conference championship (+290) and winning the Super Bowl (+600).

The Chiefs have better odds of winning the championship than the 6-2 Los Angeles Rams (+800), 5-3 Detroit Lions (+900), 5-2-1 Green Bay Packers (+950) and defending Super Bowl champions, the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles (+1000).

If the season ended today, Indianapolis holds the No. 1 seed, followed by the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Seed Team No. 1 Indianapolis Colts (7-2) No. 2 New England Patriots (7-2) No. 3 Denver Broncos (7-2) No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) No. 5 Buffalo Bills (6-2) No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) No. 7 Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)

The Chiefs sit at 5-4 and third in the AFC West, behind the 7-2 Denver Broncos and 6-3 Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City's next few games are not easy. They are on a bye this week and will return in Week 11 to face the Broncos at Mile High, before hosting the Colts and heading to AT&T Stadium to play the Dallas Cowboys.

This year's Super Bowl will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Will the Chiefs be there? The odds are in their favor.