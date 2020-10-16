The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings in September, and someone is already parting with theirs. is already being auctioned off to the highest bidder. Mike Weber, who was a member of the team's practice squad during the 2019 season, is selling his ring via Goldin Auctions and the starting bid was $35,000. Right now, the highest bid is $60,000. The auction runs for 16 more days.

According to TMZ Sports, the former Ohio State running back's Super Bowl ring could fetch as much as six figures on the auction block. It's a 10-karat gold ring features the Chiefs logo, along with 60 diamonds and 2 Lombardi Trophies that are made of marquee-cut diamonds. There are also 16 rubies that symbolize the 10 AFC West division titles and six postseason appearances the franchise has had under head coach Andy Reid.

In addition, there are 122 diamonds that symbolize the NFL's 100 seasons and the Chiefs' 22 playoff appearances. Weber's name and No. 45 jersey number featured on the side of his ring, as is his signature.

Goldin Auctions told TMZ that the ring also comes with a custom Josten's ring box and a letter of authenticity from Weber.

Weber had a stellar career at Ohio State in which he rushed for 24 touchdowns and was a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was on Dallas' practice squad before joining the Chiefs practice squad last January. Weber was waived in May after the Chiefs selected former LSU standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.