Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for allegedly robbing multiple financial institutions and laundering the stolen cash through casinos. The 29-year-old is known for attending Chiefs games while wearing a gray wolf suit.

Babudar has been charged in a 19-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. This replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against him in May and includes additional charges.

As stated by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the charges Babudar is facing are three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar -- known on social media as "ChiefsAholic" -- was arrested last December and released on bond in February after pleading not guilty to charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

The following month, Babudar received a $100,000 check from Argosy Casino for winning bets on Patrick Mahomes being named MVP and the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. He then removed his ankle monitor and was on the run until he was found near Sacramento in July.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Babudar "lived a nomadic existence at various locations around the Kansas City metropolitan area" and was able to attend games by making money through robbing banks and credit unions in the Midwest throughout 2022.

The FBI started digging into bank records, casino transaction records and sensitive financial reporting after his arrest in December.

"According to the affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022," read a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Investigators reviewed previously unsolved bank robberies throughout the Midwest and found his cell phone showed he was in the same locations as those incidents at the time they happened.

Babudar remains detained in federal custody without bond. As reported by the Associated Press, Babudar's attorney Matthew T. Merryman said he is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

"It's now the fourth quarter of the most important game of Xaviar's life," Merryman told the AP. "And his legal team believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom."