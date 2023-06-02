Xaviar Babudar, a Kansas Chiefs superfan that allegedly robbed a Tulsa County bank in Oklahoma, has landed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list. The website is currently listing Babudar as the region's fifth most wanted fugitive.

Babudar has been on the run since he removed his ankle monitor and missed his arraignment hearing in Tulsa County in March. Once it was determined that Bahudar was on the run, a $1 million bond warrant was issued, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

The 28-year-old was expected to be in a courtroom on March 27 for his arraignment hearing. Babudar was arrested back on Dec. 16 after he allegedly robbed the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. Currently, he's facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

In February, Babudar pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bond.

Back in March, Babudar's bail bondsman, Michael Lloyd, told ESPN that he received a notification on March 25 that his client's ankle monitor had been removed. Lloyd then traveled to the Tulsa hotel where Babudar had been staying, but Babudar was nowhere to be found. According to a court affidavit, the ankle monitor was disposed of in the woods nearby.

Since fleeing, Babudar hasn't responded to anybody's attempts to contact him. After going missing in March, the District Attorney filed an additional charge of removing an electronic monitoring device against Babudar.