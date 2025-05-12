Xaviar Babudar, best known as the Chiefs superfan "ChiefsAholic," was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday in Oklahoma, per ESPN, after pleading guilty to robbery with a firearm, assault while masked or disguised and removing an electronic monitoring device for a robbery on December 12, 2022 in Bixby, Oklahoma.

The robbery happened while Babudar, who used to dress in a wolf costume decked out in Chiefs gear for games, was traveling to Houston for a Chiefs vs. Texans game. While wearing his wolf mask, he pulled a CO2 pistol on a bank teller at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union and took off with $150,000.

Babudar was caught and eventually released on bond in February 2023, but removed his GPS tracker and ran a month later after cashing six-figure bets on the Chiefs. While on the run, he would rob two more banks in Nevada and California before being caught by the FBI, and was connected to previously unsolved robberies in Tennessee and other states in the Midwest.

In September 2024, Babudar was given a 17.5-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbing 11 banks in seven states from 2022 to 2023, stealing more than $800,000 combined. The Tulsa prosecutor was pushing for a life sentence for Babudar, but his 32-year sentence in Oklahoma will take place concurrently, meaning he will have to serve an additional 14 years on top of his federal sentence.