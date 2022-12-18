The Houston Texans gave the Dallas Cowboys quite a scare last week, as they fell 27-23, despite being 17-point underdogs. Sportsbooks didn't learn their lesson from last week, as Houston closed as 14-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Love Smith's squad again played a contender close, before ultimately falling, 30-24, in overtime.

With this win, the Chiefs clinch the AFC West for the seventh-straight year. That's tied for the second-longest such streak in NFL history, matching the 1973-79 Rams. While the Chiefs punched their ticket to the postseason, they had to fight until the very end. Patrick Mahomes completed 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns, while Jerick McKinnon totaled 122 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs defense struggled.

The Texans came into this week averaging 16.2 points per game, which ranked second-worst in the NFL. They scored 24 -- which tied Houston's season high. Davis Mills recorded a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, and finished completing 12 of 24 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He led a 15-play, 65-yard drive that took up nearly seven minutes in the fourth quarter, and ended with a 29-yard field goal which tied the game at 24 apiece. Mahomes answered with a 44-yard drive that set Harrison Butker up for the potential game-winning 51-yard field goal, but he missed!

The Chiefs got the ball to start overtime, but punted after just seven plays. It looked like the Texans were going to win this game, but Frank Clark recorded an epic strip of Mills.

With the Chiefs taking over at the Texans' 26-yard line and needing just a field goal to win, it looked like the game was over. McKinnon sealed the deal for Kansas City on the first play of that next drive, as he took a carry 26 yards to the house for the victory.