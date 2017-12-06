Chiefs suspend Marcus Peters for Sunday's game against the Raiders

It has been a bad couple of weeks for the Chiefs, and it just got worse for Marcus Peters. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that the team has suspended Peters for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Peters threw an official's flag into the stands in the Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the Jets but was never ejected before leaving the stadium.

Both AFC West rivals are 6-6, and the Chiefs have dropped six of their last seven after starting 5-0.

The Raiders actually hold the tiebreaker over the Chiefs for the moment, but they won by only one point the first time these teams met, so this game is effectively for first in the division for the time being (although the Chargers hold a one point tiebreaker over the Raiders).

Peters' outburst against the Jets on Sunday came late in the fourth quarter, on a drive that the Jets would eventually score on to take the lead. After the penalty, Peters left the field and headed into the locker room. Peters then came back onto the field not wearing any socks.

The ref threw a flag on Marcus Peters so Marcus Peters threw the flag into the stands and then the ref threw his hat as a flag on Marcus Peters throwing his flag because he didn’t have another flag pic.twitter.com/eYljHq8g6j — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 3, 2017

Marcus Peters is back and ain’t wearing socks. SWAG on 100 thousand. pic.twitter.com/74NEGj8QhR — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 3, 2017

It's the boiling point in an incredibly frustrating season for the Chiefs. They were thought of as legitimate Super Bowl contenders with the AFC West all but locked up, but with the Chargers streaking and the Raiders hanging around, it's surprising to see a team suspend one of its stars for such a pivotal game.