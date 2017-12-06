Chiefs suspend Marcus Peters for Sunday's game against the Raiders
Both teams are 6-6, and the Chiefs have to win to hold onto first place
It has been a bad couple of weeks for the Chiefs, and it just got worse for Marcus Peters. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that the team has suspended Peters for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Peters threw an official's flag into the stands in the Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the Jets but was never ejected before leaving the stadium.
Both AFC West rivals are 6-6, and the Chiefs have dropped six of their last seven after starting 5-0.
The Raiders actually hold the tiebreaker over the Chiefs for the moment, but they won by only one point the first time these teams met, so this game is effectively for first in the division for the time being (although the Chargers hold a one point tiebreaker over the Raiders).
Peters' outburst against the Jets on Sunday came late in the fourth quarter, on a drive that the Jets would eventually score on to take the lead. After the penalty, Peters left the field and headed into the locker room. Peters then came back onto the field not wearing any socks.
It's the boiling point in an incredibly frustrating season for the Chiefs. They were thought of as legitimate Super Bowl contenders with the AFC West all but locked up, but with the Chargers streaking and the Raiders hanging around, it's surprising to see a team suspend one of its stars for such a pivotal game.
-
Big Ben: We respect BAL more than CIN
The Steelers quarterback says 'there's always respect involved' when they face Baltimore
-
Beyonce presents Kaepernick with award
J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve were named Sportsperson of the Year, but Kaepernick was also hon...
-
Week 14 NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
AFC West wild from start to finish
The Chiefs started hot but have gone ice cold, but the Chargers and Raiders stumbled early...
-
Vick, Ochocinco to star in flag league
The new American Flag Football League will feature teams captained by Michael Vick and Chad...
-
Steelers kicker calls out Bengals
The Steelers kicker has owned the Bengals during his three NFL seasons
Add a Comment