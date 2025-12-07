The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in a pivotal matchup for both teams. The Chiefs are led by arguably the two biggest names in the sport in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but these aren't the players the SportsLine Projection Model is backing in Week 14 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorers bets when online sports betting. One of the model's top anytime TD scorer bets involves Mahomes, however, with the model projecting value in Kansas City receiver Rashee Rice to score. The model projects him to score in more than 50% of simulations, showing strong value at +125 odds at BetMGM.

The model is also backing Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, as well as Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins in its Week 14 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets. Higgins, a rookie, has scored in two of his last four games.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 on a 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Texans vs. Chiefs anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 14 Chiefs vs. Texans anytime TD prop picks:



Rashee Rice, Chiefs (+125)

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (+155)

Jayden Higgins, Texans (+400)

Rashee Rice, Chiefs (+125)

The Chiefs are making up for lost time without Rice, as Kansas City was without its most dynamic wide receiver for the first six weeks due to a suspension. The 25-year-old has five touchdowns in six games this year, including scoring twice in Kansas City's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Rice has at least seven targets in all six games, including back-to-back games with 12 targets, and he's averaging 9.8 targets per game as Mahomes' top option in the passing attack. The model expects this usage to continue with the Chiefs facing a situation where if they lose Sunday, they'll be in a challenging position to reach the postseason. The model views Rice as the top candidate to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football.

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (+155)

Hunt scored a touchdown in four straight games before having his streak snapped last week against Dallas, but Hunt remains one of the most reliable scorers in the NFL. The 5-11, 216-pound back has the size to be utilized at and near the goal line, which has resulted in five touchdowns over his last five games. Even with Isiah Pacheco back from a knee injury last week, Hunt played 64% of snaps compared to Pacheco's 30%, and he had 14 carries compared to Pacheco's three. Expect a heavier Hunt usage again this week with Hunt averaging a reliable 4.0 yards per carry, and the model projects value in Hunt at +155 odds to score on what's likely to be a chilly Sunday evening in Kansas City.

Jayden Higgins, Texans (+400)

Higgins was an early second-round pick, No. 34 overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's showcased why, especially in recent weeks. The 6-4, 215-pound receiver has a touchdown in two of his last four games. After seeing more than four targets just once over his first eight games, Higgins has at least five targets in four straight contests, averaging seven targets per game during that stretch. Those targets have led to production, with more than 40 yards in three of four games after failing to reach that total in any of his first eight games. Kansas City's game plan will likely revolve around containing Nico Collins, which creates opportunities for Higgins. At +400 odds at BetMGM and given his increased involvement lately, the model sees strong value in playing Higgins in Sunday Night Football anytime TD bets.

