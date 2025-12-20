Two teams that are no longer in postseason contention will meet on Sunday, Dec. 21, in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs are coming off one of the most dominant runs in NFL history with five Super Bowl appearances in the last six seasons but are suddenly outside of the playoffs and are reeling from Patrick Mahomes' ACL tear in Week 15. The Titans are angling for yet another No. 1 overall pick after taking quarterback Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs are three-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Titans odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 37.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Titans picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times..

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Titans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chiefs vs. Titans betting preview

Odds: Chiefs -3, over/under 37.5

The Chiefs have largely failed to replicate their magic in one-score games after going 11-0 in such contests a year ago. They are 5-8-1 ATS on the season and will be without Mahomes for the rest of this year. The Titans are 6-7-1 ATS, largely because they've managed to stay in some games as heavy underdogs. Kansas City is 4-10 to the Over while Tennessee is 9-5.

Chiefs vs. Titans SGP

Chiefs money line

Under 37.5

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Chiefs vs. Titans score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Chiefs on the spread and money line as they cover in 52% of simulations and win 61% of the time. The Under on 37.5 hits in 55% of simulations.

Chiefs vs. Titans score prediction: Chiefs 21, Titans 16



Want more Week 16 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 16 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.