Chiefs to sign former first-round pick Taco Charlton to boost edge-rushing depth, per report
Charlton will play for his third team in as many seasons if he can make the Chiefs' final roster
Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick who was released by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, has come to terms on a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports.
The 28th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Charlton, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end, recorded 46 tackles and four sacks in two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton, after being released by the Cowboys two weeks into the 2019 season, spent the majority of last season with the Miami Dolphins, recording five sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
Prior to the NFL, Charlton played collegiately at the University of Michigan, tallying 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his senior season. He was a two-sport star at Pickerington High School Central in Pickerington, Ohio, helping the Tigers win their first-ever boys basketball state championship in 2012.
In Kansas City, Charlton will have the opportunity to play alongside fellow defensive end Frank Clark, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after tallying eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception in 14 regular season games. Clark was even better in the playoffs, posting five sacks during Kansas City's playoff wins over Houston, Tennessee and San Francisco. Three of those sacks came against quarterback Deshaun Watson during Kansas City's second-round playoff win over the Texans.
Charlton will join a Chiefs defense that finished seventh in scoring, eighth in passing yards allowed, ninth in red zone efficiency and 11th in sacks last season. Kansas City is surely looking to improve as it relates to their run defense, as they finished 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed in 2019.
