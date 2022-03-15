A wild day in NFL free agency started with Ryan Jensen announcing he was staying in Tampa following Tom Brady's return after a 40-day retirement. It ended with the Chiefs -- the team Tampa Bay defeated in the Super Bowl 13 months ago -- signing former Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal includes $20 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 68th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Reid made 53 regular season starts during his four seasons in Houston. He recorded 315 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries while seeing time at both free and strong safety.

The 25-year-old Reid's arrival in Kansas City all but confirms that the Chiefs will be moving on from Tyrann Mathieu, a free agent who played with Reid in Houston during the 2018 season. In three seasons in Kansas City, Mathieu was named to the Pro Bowl each season. He earned All-Pro honors in 2020 after recording a career-high six interceptions.

Kansas City is looking to improve its secondary after finishing 27th in the NFL last season in passing yards allowed. In the playoffs, they allowed Josh Allen to throw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the divisional round before giving up several big throws by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game.