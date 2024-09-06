The Kansas City Chiefs edged the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday's 2024 NFL season opener, and the game was even closer than the 27-20 score indicated, with Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Likely barely missing a last-second touchdown connection. The finish was so tight, in fact, that Likely suggested afterward the Chiefs will need "good luck" if they rematch the Ravens in the postseason.

"This is probably the worst game we're gonna play all year," the Ravens tight end told reporters. "So if this is the best that they got, I mean, good luck in the postseason."

Bold words, to be sure. But do they hold truth? Only time will tell, of course, but after one game, is it possible to project which of the Chiefs or Ravens is actually best-suited for a deep playoff run? Is one of these AFC heavyweights clearly more sustainable than the other? The early returns suggest as much, and unfortunately for Likely, the scales don't tip in the Ravens' favor.

Consider first the Chiefs' long-proven fortitude. Was K.C. perfect Thursday? No. But we've seen this story before. We've seen Patrick Mahomes and Co. literally win two straight titles -- and appear in four of the last five Super Bowls -- as both high-scoring juggernauts and grind-it-out heroes. They are inevitable. To question their ability to go the distance -- in any fashion, really -- is to simply deny recent reality.

More than that, however, the Chiefs also looked improved against the Ravens. One game is one game. A season is much longer. But there was no denying that Thursday's lineup sported a stark uptick in electricity, mostly courtesy of speedy rookie Xavier Worthy, promising an even splashier offense than the one that bested the San Francisco 49ers in February. Throw in Rashee Rice continuing to look like a bona fide No. 1, Isiah Pacheco still punishing as a runner, Steve Spagnuolo's defense still staying busy up front, and the fact Marquise Brown has yet to make his own Chiefs debut, and Arrowhead faithful are in for a treat.

The Ravens, on the other hand? They've certainly got something in Likely, who now registers more as a No. 1 pass catcher than No. 2 tight end. And Jackson remains MVP-caliber, practically willing Baltimore past the sticks with his legs throughout Thursday's affair. Still, you often don't need your quarterback to run for more than 120 yards unless he absolutely has to. And you usually don't want your quarterback doing that much if he's also got an extensive injury history.

Maybe Derrick Henry's workload will ramp up. Maybe Rashod Bateman will parlay a late-game sideline grab into more looks from Jackson downfield. Maybe the line will settle down and Jackson will smooth out his on-the-move reads, searching for more than just Zay Flowers through the air. In the end, this is still the Ravens, led by John Harbaugh, with an MVP candidate under center and a physical defense on the other side. They'll always be in the conversation.

If you're looking to pinpoint just which of the two teams is more likely to remain standing at the end, however, especially if a rematch presents itself, it's hard not to lean a specific way. The Chiefs are the Chiefs, and they'll remain the towering team to beat until proven otherwise.